Blue Rodeo is Coming to Barrie- An Interview with Greg Keelor

The much anticipated Blue Rodeo show is finally happening this weekend in Barrie! After being postponed 2 times, the band will be hitting the stage at Sadlon Arena Sunday night at 7:30pm.

I had a chance to speak with Greg Keelor, Blue Rodeo’s song-writer and vocalist along with Jim Cuddy, about the upcoming show and the music-making process. He describes making music as “agricultural” saying, “you plant the seed, it grows, and the harvest is the performance.”

Listen to our full interview below to hear what it’s like to be making music together with Jim Cuddy and Blue Rodeo after all these year together, how he deals with writer’s block, and more. Plus, there’s a bit of a challenge is you’re in the audience Sunday night: sing your heart out! Keelor says some audiences are more musical than others so let’s show him what Barrie’s got!

Blue Rodeo’s latest album is Many A Mile, out now!