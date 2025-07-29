Blue Rodeo Celebrates 40 Years with Brews, Ballads, and Barrie on the Horizon

Can you believe Blue Rodeo has been serenading our souls for forty years? That’s four decades of heartbreak harmonies, denim jackets, and songs that make you stare dramatically out the window during a thunderstorm.

To mark the milestone, Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor gave fans a gift on Monday — a free acoustic set in Toronto’s Distillery Historic District. Trinity Street was packed with longtime fans, curious newcomers, and at least one person who got emotional during “Lost Together” (and honestly, who wouldn’t?).

But it wasn’t just about the music. In true Canadian fashion, they also launched a limited-edition Blue Rodeo 40th Anniversary Lager in partnership with Mill Street Brewery. Because nothing says “Canadian rock legends” like cracking a cold one that’s brewed just steps from where you're singing your lungs out.

Fans got the chance to scrawl love notes and memories on a commemorative wall, proving once again that Blue Rodeo is not just a band — it’s a national treasure with a killer back catalogue and now... a beer.

Coming Soon to Barrie!

The tour isn’t stopping there. Blue Rodeo rolls into Sadlon Arena in Barrie on Friday, October 24th. So if you missed the Toronto serenade, don’t worry — the party's still riding into town.