Kempenfest 2025 Drops Concert Lineup — And It’s Stacked

Summer in Barrie is about to hit different.

Kempenfest, Barrie’s biggest waterfront festival, just announced its 2025 concert headliners, and it's giving everything from nostalgic bangers to country and high school anthems. Set to take place August 1–4, the OLG MainStage lineup is locked, and we’ve got your weekend playlist right here:

🎤 Friday, Aug 1

SHAWN DESMAN is bringing the heat, fresh off his 2024 cross-country tour and Billboard-charting collab “Body” with Jamie Fine. He’s joined by Con The Artist, Puma June, and Painted Sky to kick off the weekend officially.

Presented by RESCON & Kool FM

🎸 Saturday, Aug 2

Canadian rock royalty COLIN JAMES headlines, with a full roster of talent including Face The Lion, Lyric Dubee, Cudbear, and Lifted. Expect major throwback vibes.

Presented by Rock 95

🎶 Sunday, Aug 3

Country fans, this one's for you: The Washboard Union — Juno and CCMA winners known for those lush harmonies and feel-good storytelling — are taking over. Opening acts include Sully Burrows, Brian John Harwood, Andy Colonico, and Tim Ronan.

Presented by Mattamy Homes & Pure Country 106

🇨🇦 Monday, Aug 4

Kempenfest wraps with a full-on tribute to Canadian legends. The Practically Hip (yup, Canada’s #1 Tragically Hip tribute band) return to close things out, joined by Cam Brown and Shake Your Money Maker.

Presented by Rock 95

🎟️ Early-bird tickets drop Friday, April 25 at 10 AM on kempenfest.com. General admission is for all ages, but VIP access is 19+, so plan accordingly.

IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT THE MUSIC

Music is just part of it: expect 300+ vendors, a massive midway, youth village, poutine paradise, live buskers, face painting, and two full stages of entertainment stretched across two scenic kilometres of Barrie’s waterfront.

Mark your calendars — Kempenfest 2025 is celebrating 53 years of music, arts, and lakeside vibes, and it’s ready to be your go-to August long weekend plan.