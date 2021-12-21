Blue Rodeo Reschedules Barrie Show For 2022!

Due to the new provincial health restrictions Blue Rodeo’s Barrie show, originally scheduled for December 29, 2021, has been rescheduled to Friday, March 11, 2022. The health and safety of our fans as well as experiencing our show with no restrictions is our primary concern.

“It is with great disappointment that we have to postpone our December 29 show in Barrie but look forward to returning and playing for you on March 11! We are truly sorry for any inconvenience and hope you have a safe and happy holiday season.”



– Blue Rodeo

All tickets for the original date will be valid for the new date.