‘Blue’s Clues’ Teams Up With Drag Queen Nina West For Pride Month
“Blue’s Clues” is going on parade — a pride parade, that is.
A new singalong for the preschool crowd posted to Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel this week shows the beloved cartoon pup in a singalong about families — lead by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Nina West.
“The Blue’s Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along Ft. Nina West!” includes a cartoon version of the drag queen singing about all different kinds of families, including those with trans, non-binary, lesbian, and gay parents.
