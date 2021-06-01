‘Blue’s Clues’ Teams Up With Drag Queen Nina West For Pride Month

A new singalong for the preschool crowd posted to Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel this week shows the beloved cartoon pup in a singalong about families — lead by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Nina West.

“The Blue’s Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along Ft. Nina West!” includes a cartoon version of the drag queen singing about all different kinds of families, including those with trans, non-binary, lesbian, and gay parents.