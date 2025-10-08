🎨 Bob Ross Paintings Are Going Up for Auction — to Help Public TV Keep Its “Happy Little” Lights On

Grab your palette and your feelings — Bob Ross is still making the world a happier place, nearly 30 years after his passing.

Thirty original paintings by the legendary, soft-spoken artist will soon be auctioned off to raise money for public television stations struggling with major federal funding cuts.

Ross, who painted his way through the 1980s and ’90s with that soothing voice, gentle perm, and eternal optimism, dedicated his life to “making art accessible to everyone.” Now, his legacy is doing it again — this time by helping stations stay on air.

💰 From “Happy Accidents” to Happy Auctions

The upcoming auction, organized by Bob Ross Inc. and held through Bonhams, will feature 30 paintings valued between $850,000 and $1.4 million in total.

The funds will go directly to support local PBS stations — particularly small and rural ones — which have been hit hard after Congress, following former President Donald Trump’s recommendations, cut $1.1 billion in public broadcasting funding.

RELATED: What’s on King Charles’ Playlist? Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley & More! 🎶👑

These are the stations that bring us cozy comfort programming like America’s Test Kitchen, Julia Child’s French Chef Classics, This Old House, and, of course, The Best of The Joy of Painting.

Because really — who among us hasn’t fallen asleep to Bob painting a happy little tree and whispering, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy accidents”?

🖌️ Still Spreading Joy, Decades Later

Bob Ross passed away in 1995 from cancer complications after 11 years of The Joy of Painting. But his calm energy and “you-can-do-it” attitude never left pop culture.

During the pandemic, Ross saw a massive resurgence as millions streamed his episodes for comfort — because honestly, nothing says “mental reset” like watching a man in a denim shirt paint a mountain in complete silence.

“Bob dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone,” said Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc. “This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades.”

🌲 The Big Picture

So while it’s heartbreaking that public broadcasters are struggling, it feels beautifully poetic that Bob Ross — the man who could turn a paint smudge into a masterpiece — is once again helping transform a tough situation into a happy little solution.

Because if Bob taught us anything, it’s this: even when the world feels messy, you can always paint over it — and make something beautiful.