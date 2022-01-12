Bob Saget Cause of Death

Authorities believe BOB SAGET died of a heart attack or stroke. He was found lying face-up on his hotel bed with his left arm across his chest. There won’t be an official diagnosis until toxicology test results come back in 10 to 12 weeks.

Bob Saget’s cause of death may have been related to a “sudden medical emergency,” according to a new TMZ report.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the actor might have died from a heart attack or a stroke.

Related: Everyone is devastated by his sudden death…

TMZ reported that the position in which Saget’s body was found is the primary reason they suspect he suffered from a heart attack or a stroke.

On Jan. 9, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of his death. He was 65.