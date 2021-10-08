Bobby Flay And The Food Network Chop Partnership After 27 Years!

Word is that Bobby’s exclusive contract with the Food Network was coming up for renewal and the two sides were too far apart in negotiations!

Flay, who famously dropped out of high school at 17 to pursue a kitchen career, has been part of the popular cable cooking channel since its early days in 1994 and became a household name while starring in a string of his own shows.

Some of the series included, “Bobby and Giada in Italy,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Brunch at Bobby’s,” “Chopped,” “Iron Chef America,” “Worst Cooks in America,” “The Next Food Network Star Is…” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.” Flay also fronted the series “The Flay List” with his daughter Sophie.

And let’s not forget about all the cooking books! The best-selling books include, “Bobby Flay’s Bold American Food,” “Bobby Flay’s Grilling For Life,” “Bobby Flay’s Throwdown!” and “Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen.”

In 2015, Bobby earned the pop culture distinction of being the first-ever chef to have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.