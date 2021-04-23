Listen Live

‘Bob’s Burgers’ And DC Shoes collaboration Coming Soon!

This is a must have shoe for any fan of the show

By Dirt/Divas

DC Shoes has teamed up with the hit animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers to release a tasty-looking sneaker collaboration. The shoe company is dropping several burger-themed sneakers that’ll please any fan of the show.

 

There will also be a menu created by a top chef and a pro skateboarder! 

 

The full “menu” of DC’s Bob’s Burgers will be available for purchase on May while the DC x BB Kalis OG shoes will be available on May 15.

 

 

