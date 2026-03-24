Your Body Might Be Full of Microplastics… But This Food Could Help You “Flush” Them Out 😳

So… remember that whole “you might be eating a credit card’s worth of plastic every week” thing?

Yeah. Still haunting.

But scientists may have found a tiny bit of good news — and no, sadly, you won’t be pooping out Visa points.

New research suggests certain foods could actually help your body get rid of some of those sneaky microplastics.

RELATED: We Should Stop Drinking from Single-Use Water Bottles — and Here’s Why It’s Seriously Gross

🥬 The Gut Heroes: Fermented Foods

We’re talking about probiotic-rich foods — the ones loaded with good bacteria that your gut absolutely loves.

Think:

Kimchi

Sauerkraut

Other fermented goodies your grandma probably tried to force-feed you

Researchers (including a team studying kimchi, because of course they did) found that specific strains of beneficial bacteria may help bind to and remove nanoplastics from your system.

Yes… Your gut might finally have a cleanup crew.

🤢 Why Microplastics Are a Big Deal

Microplastics and their even smaller cousins, nanoplastics, don’t just pass through like polite houseguests.

They’ve been found hanging out in places they absolutely should not be:

Brain

Liver

Even the placenta (cool cool cool 😬)

And in your gut? They’re basically chaos agents — messing with your microbiome, increasing inflammation, and potentially contributing to issues like:

Crohn’s disease

Ulcerative colitis

“Leaky gut”

Higher risks of diabetes and colorectal cancer

So yeah… not exactly harmless sprinkles.

🛒 How to Actually Help Your Body

Researchers suggest adding more raw, unpasteurized fermented foods to your diet — the kind that still has live bacteria doing their thing.

Pro tip:

👉 Look for products in glass jars, not plastic (because… let’s not add more plastic to the situation).

You can’t completely avoid microplastics at this point — they’re basically everywhere, like glitter after a craft night.

But you can give your gut some backup.

So if anyone asks why you’re suddenly obsessed with kimchi…just tell them you’re doing a little internal spring cleaning 🧼✨