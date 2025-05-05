Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled Ahead of Lady Gaga’s Record-Breaking Rio Concert

A massive Lady Gaga concert on Copacabana Beach may have gone off without a hitch, but Brazilian authorities say it almost didn’t. Over the weekend, police arrested two individuals allegedly planning to detonate explosives at the pop icon’s free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Yes, free. As in: 2.5 million Little Monsters crowded the beach to belt out “Poker Face” in unison, and all without opening their wallets. Gaga, never one to underdeliver, stunned the crowd in a dress featuring the colours of the Brazilian flag and cycled through a wardrobe of dramatic looks as she performed her greatest hits under the stars.

But behind the scenes, it was much more tense.

Felipe Cury, secretary of the Rio police, said the suspects were allegedly targeting Brazil’s LGBTQ community — a chilling detail, given Gaga’s long-standing advocacy for LGBTQ rights and her devoted queer fanbase.

Despite the arrests being made just hours before the show, the concert wasn’t cancelled or delayed — something that raised eyebrows, considering massive events are often called off for less. (Remember when Taylor Swift had to nix her Vienna show over security worries?)

In the end, the party went on, with no disruptions, and Gaga delivered a historic night for the books. Let’s be honest, no one does drama and resilience like Mother Monster.