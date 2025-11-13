Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season 🤧🍁

Cold, flu — and yes, COVID-19 — season is officially here. If you want to stay healthy through holiday parties, school concerts, and the Great Canadian Winter, doctors say these five simple habits can help strengthen your immune system.

1. Eat the Rainbow 🌈

Nutrition diversity matters. Instead of loading up on the same foods every day, aim for a mix of colourful fruits and veggies, plus good protein and healthy fats. A varied diet helps your body get the full range of nutrients it needs to fight off bugs.

2. Sleep Like It’s Your Job 😴

Your immune system struggles when you do. Even one bad night of sleep can weaken your body’s defences by up to 70%. Try to ease up on the late-night scrolling and give your body time to recharge.

3. Move Your Body 🏃‍♀️

Exercise doesn’t have to mean a full gym workout. A walk, yoga, or even dancing in the kitchen lowers stress hormones, reduces inflammation, and helps immune cells stay active and alert.

RELATED: Hey, Barrie! Your Bedroom Might Be Making You Sick — And No, It’s Not Because of Your Pillowcase From 2011

4. Take Supplement Support — Not “Magic Pills” 💊

Vitamins can help, but they’re not a replacement for healthy habits. Think of them as a bonus, not the whole plan. If you’re unsure what you actually need, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

5. Stay Social (Safely) 👯‍♀️

A good company literally strengthens your immune system. Social bonding increases oxytocin — the “feel-good” hormone — which reduces stress and inflammation.

Just maybe skip girls’ night if your friend texts, “btw, I still kinda have covid.”