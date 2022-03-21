THE MOST BORING JOBS IN THE WORLD

A new study examining the “science of boredom” has ranked the jobs, characteristics, and hobbies that people consider the dullest in society. That’s bad news for data analysts and accountants, who top the list of the most boring people around.

As for hobbies that are sure to put your friends to sleep, results show people who enjoy religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking rank as the most boring individuals.

The researcher says people typically dislike boring individuals and avoid spending time with them.

Top 5 most boring jobs:

Data Analysis Accounting Tax/insurance Cleaning Banking

Top 5 most exciting jobs:

Performing arts Science Journalism Health professional Teaching

Top 5 most boring hobbies: