JOBS FOR LAZY PEOPLE
Just because you're lazy, that doesn't mean you can't be productive!
QUOTE: Bill Gates is credited with saying, “I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job because he will find an easy way to do it.”
People who are thought of as lazy aren’t necessarily bad for the workplace. In fact, they can be incredibly beneficial and come up with more efficient and effective solutions — what a great perspective, according to zippia.com.
Here is a list of jobs for lazy people according to the website!
Security Guard
A polysomnographic technologist is sometimes also referred to as a sleep study technician
Production Manager
TV and Movie Reviewer- No idea what that pays
House sitter
Assembly line worker
Mystery shopper
Professional Cuddler
Odour Tester-Yes, this is a job, and all it requires you to do is sniff.
Greeter and Host or Hostess
Sommelier
Pet Sitter
Video game tester