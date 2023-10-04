The world’s teenagers were obsessed with boy bands in the late 90s and early 2000s’ with the height of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and 98 Degrees.

Paramount + has greenlit a documentary exploring these bands and their predecessors.

Variety reports the film will dive deep into its massive popularity and what led to its rise with interviews and archival footage.

The yet-to-be-named film is in the hands of those with experience in the boy band business, with Johnny Wright and Van Toffler co-producing.

via GIPHY

Wright once served as tour manager for New Kids on the Block and NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake, while Toffler worked for MTV for several decades.

In a statement, Toffler said the effects of these bands is still felt today.

“Just when we all think the fervor for boy bands has dissipated, One Direction or BTS emerge, and their disciples like Harry Styles and Justin Timberlake overtake pop culture.”

Tamra Harris has been tapped to direct, whose credits include several music videos and movies, including Billy Madison and Half Baked.

feature image via Associated Press-by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP