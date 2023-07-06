Boy Dinner Vs Girl Dinner!

Girl dinner is a new term to describe what women make themselves for dinner when alone. It is usually a platter of ‘picky bits’, such as deli meats, cheese, fruit, and salad, all beautifully arranged like an antipasti board.

@makeitmads This girl dinner is also known as ✨hot girl plate✨ ♬ original sound – hanana

But what about ‘boy dinner’?

Well, as you can probably guess, it’s the complete opposite – aside from meat featuring, naturally.

One TikTokker, Bryan Lee, posted a video explaining what a boy dinner is.

‘By now we’ve all seen what girl dinner is,’ he said.

‘Love it, respect it. If you’re wondering what boy dinner is, go to your local supermarket at 6.30 pm and stand behind a single man and see what’s inside of his basket.

‘Frozen pizza, deli meats, potato chips, no vegetables.

‘One time I was behind a guy who was getting a family-size block of butter, the generic brand of mac and cheese, not Kraft, and a bottle of drain cleaner.

‘Boy dinner? Or last meal on earth?’