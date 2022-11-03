National Men Making Dinner Day!
Give yourself a break today ladies!
National Men Make Dinner Day on the first Thursday in November places the man of the house in charge of the kitchen and the evening’s meal.
This day was created for the men who do not know their way around the kitchen and are not familiar with cooking appliances, as well as for the women in their lives who need a break.
Men need to be aware that there is a list of rules that must be followed, some of which include:
- The main meal must include a minimum of 4 ingredients and require at least one cooking utensil other than a fork.
- The man does the shopping for all the necessary ingredients.
- Clean up as you go.
- Aprons are optional.