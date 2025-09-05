Why Are Bra Straps Suddenly Everywhere Again?

The New York Times recently posed a question you might’ve already noticed on the streets, in your office, or even at Costco: “Why are everyone’s bra straps showing these days?”

Turns out, we’ve entered the era of the great bra strap comeback. And apparently, we can thank the 90s—plus a little Jennifer Aniston influence—for it.

A ’90s Revival

Back in the ’90s, visible bra straps were a full-blown trend. Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” wardrobe, Madonna’s bullet bras, and Gwen Stefani’s black-bra-under-white-tank look all pushed lingerie out of the shadows. What was once shocking became fashionable.

Like all good things, the trend faded—but with the ’90s in a full revival, bra straps are re-emerging on runways, red carpets, and everyday life.

More Than Just a Strap

Fashion experts say it’s not just nostalgia. Leaving your straps out is both rebellious (no more hiding what’s meant to be hidden) and empowering—feminine flair in a time when we could all use a little lift.

So, whether you’re rocking a lace strap under your tank top or letting those sporty bands peek out at the gym, just know—you’re right on trend. And this time, no one’s telling you to “tuck it in.”