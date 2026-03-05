The “Brady Bunch” House Is Now an Official Los Angeles Landmark

Here’s the story… of a house that became way more famous than most houses ever planned.

The iconic home used for exterior shots in the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch has officially been declared a historic landmark in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to give the famous property landmark status, protecting the beloved house that generations of TV fans instantly recognize from the show’s opening scenes.

And yes… It’s the same house where millions of people imagined the Brady family living happily ever after.

The House That Launched a Thousand Nostalgic Feelings

The home sits in the San Fernando Valley, on Dilling Avenue, and was used for the exterior shots of the show while it aired from 1969 to 1974.

But here’s a little TV magic for you.

While the outside of the house became iconic, the interior scenes weren’t filmed there at all. They were shot on a soundstage with sets that actually looked nothing like the real home.

So that famous floating staircase and groovy living room? Totally fake.

Still, the modest mid-century house quickly became a must-see spot for fans who grew up watching the Brady kids navigate life as a blended family of six siblings.

You know… the ones introduced in the theme song as “the youngest one in curls.”

From Regular House to Pop Culture Landmark

The house itself was originally built in 1959 and features a classic mid-century design with shingles, stonework, and a peaked roof.

Over the years, it became a major tourist attraction for Brady fans who couldn’t resist snapping a photo in front of the most famous suburban house on television.

The property even returned to the spotlight when it appeared in The Brady Bunch Movie and its sequel.

Because when something is this nostalgic, Hollywood will absolutely bring it back again.

HGTV Turned It Into the “Real” Brady House

Things got even more interesting in 2018, when the house went up for sale.

A serious bidding war broke out, and HGTV ended up buying it for $3.5 million, which was about $1.6 million over the asking price.

Apparently, nostalgia is expensive.

HGTV then renovated and expanded the home to match the famous TV sets as closely as possible, adding details like the wood-panelled living room, the floating staircase, and that unmistakably retro orange-and-green kitchen.

The entire transformation was documented in a four-part series called A Very Brady Renovation.

Basically, they turned the house into the Brady home that people thought existed all along.

What Landmark Status Means

With the new historic-cultural monument designation, the house now has protection from being torn down or drastically changed.

That doesn’t mean renovations are completely off the table, but any major changes would need to go through a design review process with the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission.

In other words, nobody’s turning the Brady house into a neon nightclub anytime soon.

RELATED: Susan Buckner, who played spirited cheerleader Patty Simcox in ‘Grease,’ has died

A House That Became a TV Legend

Not many houses get their own fan base.

But this one managed to become a pop-culture icon, proving that sometimes the most ordinary places end up holding a special place in people’s memories.

And honestly, if any house deserves landmark status, it might as well be the one that introduced the world to Marcia, Jan, Cindy, Greg, Peter, and Bobby.

Because if there’s one thing television has taught us, it’s that sometimes… the story of a house can last just as long as the show itself. 📺