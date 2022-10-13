Brandy May Have Had A Seizure

Brady is now resting at home after going to the hospital after suffering an apparent seizure.

Brady took to social media to reassure fans that she was ok.

She writes, “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote.

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

Brandy is best known for her 90s sitcom ‘Moesha’ and her duet with Monica “The Boy Is Mine.”

In 2020, the singer opened up about mental health struggles she had after she was involved in a car accident that claimed a woman’s life, saying caring for her daughter, Sy’rai, is what pulled her through.