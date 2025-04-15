‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast Reunites for the First Time in 40 Years — And It Was Worth the Wait

For the first time in four decades, the iconic cast of The Breakfast Club reunited — and yes, Gen Xers and older millennials everywhere are feeling all kinds of nostalgic.

The stars of the beloved 1985 coming-of-age classic took the stage together over the weekend at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, marking the first full reunion in 40 years.

Breakfast Club 40th Anniversary Reunion.



Emilio returns and looks the youngest. pic.twitter.com/3LWCIrDQbp — Michael Sheridan. (@1m4kl) April 14, 2025

“I feel really, very emotional and moved to have us all together,” said Molly Ringwald, who played the effortlessly cool Claire. “This is the first time that Emilio [Estévez] has joined us. We don’t have to use the cardboard cut-out anymore.”

Yes, that’s right — Estévez, who portrayed jock Andrew Clark, hadn’t previously joined past reunions, and fans were genuinely thrilled to see the full Brat Pack ensemble together again.

Remembering John Hughes and the Movie That Defined a Generation

Naturally, the moment turned reflective as the cast paid tribute to the late John Hughes, the legendary director behind not only The Breakfast Club, but also other teen movie staples like Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

His fingerprints are all over pop culture, and his work continues to resonate with audiences even today. The reunion served as a reminder of just how impactful his films were—and still are.

John Hughes original vision for The Breakfast Club was a two and a half hour director's cut. The studio hated the idea and cut it down to 97 minutes.



You can find 50 minutes of deleted scenes online, and most of it is quite brilliant! pic.twitter.com/rrMoIIuW3Z — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) April 13, 2025

A Little Behind-the-Scenes Nostalgia

Estévez even shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes memory from the very beginning. He revealed that when the cast first met back in the ’80s, he actually passed out — having had his wisdom teeth removed the day before. Not quite the tough guy moment his character might’ve wanted, but certainly a memorable one.

Ringwald, who was just 16 during filming, also reflected on how surreal it was to re-watch the film with her own children years later. “It was a wild experience,” she said, admitting it gave her a new perspective—not just on the film, but on parenting itself.

Still Relevant, Four Decades Later

For fans who grew up with the film—or discovered it later—it’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years. And yet, the themes of identity, peer pressure, and teen angst still hit home today. In an age of fast-paced media, The Breakfast Club remains a slow-burn, character-driven gem that feels timeless.

So whether you were the Brain, the Athlete, the Basket Case, the Princess, or the Criminal, this reunion was a heartwarming throwback to a simpler time—and proof that even after all these years, we’re still listening.