Breast Milk-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Coming—And It’s Not a Joke 🍦😳

This might sound like an early April Fools’ prank, but according to baby brand Frida, it’s genuine: Breast Milk-Flavoured Ice Cream is set to debut this December.

No Actual Breast Milk—Just the Flavour

Before you freak out, the ice cream doesn’t contain real breast milk. Instead, it’s been scientifically formulated to mimic the taste—which Frida describes as “sweet, nutty, with a hint of salt.”

According to the brand, it also contains some of the same nutrients found in human milk. Their Instagram post teased, “It’s due in nine months.”

A Curious Creation

Frida claims that “everyone’s secretly wondered” what breast milk tastes like, so they expect this ice cream to be a hit. They even joked that people are “pumped” to try it.

Skepticism & Pre-Orders

A rep confirmed to People magazine that this isn’t a prank—but some remain skeptical. Pre-orders aren’t live yet, but you can sign up for updates at Frida.com.

Would you try it? Or is this one flavour that should’ve stayed in the baby aisle? 👶🍨