Men Are Drinking Human Breast Milk To Get Ripped

There’s a new, weird trend among body-builders; they’re drinking breast milk to help them get ripped. Gross as it is, some men seem to think the stuff will help them pack on muscle faster.

The thought process may be that “Breast milk is designed to rapidly grow a human baby, so maybe people think a similar effect will happen to fully grown humans?”

This is just a trend and we can thank in part to the Netflix docuseries “(Un)well.”

But scientists warn; not only is there no proof it helps you get ‘swole’, but it could also be dangerous since most of them are buying it from sellers on Facebook, Reddit, and Craigslist, and there’s no guarantee it’s pure…or even human.

