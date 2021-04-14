‘Bridgerton’ Renewed For A Third And Fourth Season!

Lady Whistledown has a special message for all Bridgerton fans out there: She wrote it in a Tweet!

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Netflix has given the go-ahead for the drama for two additional seasons as it starts production on the much anticipated season two that will focus on the eldest Bridgerton child, Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love.