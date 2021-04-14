Listen Live

‘Bridgerton’ Renewed For A Third And Fourth Season!

Get ready!

By Dirt/Divas

Lady Whistledown has a special message for all Bridgerton fans out there: She wrote it in a Tweet!

 

Netflix has given the go-ahead for the drama for two additional seasons as it starts production on the much anticipated season two that will focus on the eldest Bridgerton child, Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love.

BRIDGERTON JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020

