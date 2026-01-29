Bridgerton Season 4 Is Officially Streaming on Netflix

Dearest gentle reader, the ton is buzzing once again. Bridgerton Season 4 has officially arrived on Netflix, welcoming viewers back to Bridgerton House for a brand new chapter filled with romance, secrets, and scandal.

This season places the spotlight on Benedict Bridgerton, the free-spirited second son of the Bridgerton family, played by Luke Thompson. While the rest of the family joyfully reunites at the start of the season, Benedict is noticeably absent, raising plenty of questions about where he has been and what he has been up to.

A New Love Story Takes Centre Stage

Season 4 is based on An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, and introduces fans to Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. Benedict’s journey this season forces him to confront his views on love, freedom, and society as he finds himself torn between two women, unaware they are actually the same person.

Sophie enters the story as a hardworking maid employed at Penwood House, while Benedict becomes captivated by a mysterious Lady in Silver he meets at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton. As their paths intertwine, the season explores class divides, identity, and what it truly means to be seen for who you are.

Familiar Faces and New Perspectives

Alongside Benedict’s romance, Season 4 also continues to follow the broader Bridgerton family. Viewers will catch up with Season 3 newlyweds Penelope and Colin, now navigating life as parents, as well as Francesca, Eloise, and more returning favourites.

One of the standout elements of the new season is its opening sequence, which offers a rare look at the people working behind the scenes in Bridgerton House. The premiere episode introduces viewers to the staff who keep the grand homes of the ton running, adding new depth to the world fans have come to love.

What to Expect This Season

Fans can expect lavish costumes, orchestral pop covers, sweeping romance, and plenty of drama as Benedict struggles with his feelings for Sophie and the mysterious woman who has captured his heart. The season asks big questions about love versus duty, and whether society’s rules are worth following when real connection is on the line.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix, making today the perfect excuse to settle in with some tea, scones, and a full-day binge.

The season of love has officially begun.