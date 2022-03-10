Bridgerton’s Season 2 Trailer Is Out!

Bridgerton fans, the wait is almost over! Netflix has released the official trailer for its second season, which will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey to find love.

Jonathan tells British Vogue that throughout the second season, there are ‘loads of little Easter eggs for all of the characters,’ “I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible. It’s mad, and it’s brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it’s not just Anthony that we’re going to delve into.”

Jonathan adds, “The robust universe that’s been set up by Shonda and [series creator] Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a quietly subversive way. There’s just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think.”

In addition to Jonathan Bailey, the series also stars Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), and Julie Andrews will continue to voice Lady Whistledown.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will premiere on March 25 on Netflix.