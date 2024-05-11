Bring Some Magic To Game Night With These 9 Disney Questions

Have your game nights been lacking a certain level of magic these days? Are you someone who can sing literally every Disney song word for word without missing a note? And final question, do you love trivia?

If you answered yes to any of those then we can be friends! Lucky for you, we have made a list of nine fun Disney trivia questions to break out at your next trivia night! Just make sure to tell your friends they better BE PREPARED for the next game night!

Test Your Knowlege With These Disney Trivia Questions

What year did Disneyland open?



Answer: 1955

Disneyland opened on July 17, 1955, in California. It opened to create a magical destination and continues to enchant visitors worldwide today.

What was the name of the toy store in Toy Story 2?



Answer: Al’s Toy Barn

Al’s Toy Barn in Toy Story 2 was inspired by big-box retailers like Toys “R” Us, offering a whimsical toy wonderland.

What Full House Character was also the voice of Aladdin?



Answer: Steve

Scott Weinger was the voice of Aladdin. He also acted as Steve Hale on Full House, showing he’s great at both cartoons and TV shows.

In the movie Hercules, what are the names of Hades Minions?



Answer: Pain and Panic

In Hercules, Pain and Panic are funny helpers to Hades. Pain is jumpy, and Panic gets scared easily. They make jokes and help Hades with his plans.

What are the names of all seven dwarves from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves?



Answer: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey

The Seven Dwarfs are iconic characters from folklore and fairy tales. Most notably from the Brothers Grimm’s “Snow White.” In some interpretations, they’re depicted as miners living in a cottage in the forest. These characters have become timeless symbols of friendship and teamwork.

Before Aladdin found him, how long was Genie trapped in the lamp?



Answer: 10,000 years

When Genie gets freed from the lamp he tells Aladdin he was stuck for ten thousand years. Some Disney fans believe he was imprisoned by his previous master for trying to outsmart him… But we’ll let you decide!

What was the name of the Circus in Dumbo?



Answer: WPD Circus

The circus in Dumbo was called the WPD Circus as a nod to Walt Disney Productions.

What name did Mulan pick for herself when she was pretending to be a man?



Answer: Ping

When Mulan bravely decided to take her father’s place in the war she had to pretend to be a boy. when she was asked her name in the story, and made the name Ping up on the spot

How many Kittens does Duchess have in The Aristocats?



Answer: 3

In The Aristocats, Duchess is mother to three kittens named Marie, Berlioz and Toulouse.

So did you know as much about Disney as you thought? We hope you had fun playing our game but the fun doesn’t have to stop here! Feel free to break these questions out to your friends on your next trivia night!