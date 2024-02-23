Music Trivia: 17 Questions to Challenge Your Song Savvy!

Are you the friend who brags at every party about your playlist? Do you claim to know everything about today’s top artists? Put your knowledge to the test with a bit of music trivia about your favourite singers, songs and albums.

Make sure you scroll slowly to avoid any spoilers!

1. Who is the only solo female artist to take home four Grammy Awards for album of the year?

Answer: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is no stranger to success. She won her first Grammy award for Album of the Year for Fearless. The second came a few years later in 2015 for her album 1989 followed by Folklore in 2020. Her final Grammy for Album of The Year was just this year for Midnights.

Will there be another? Well… probably, but we’ll have to wait and see!

2. What artist collaborated with Tony Bennett on the album “Cheek to Cheek”?

Answer: Lady Gaga

Cheek to Cheek is a collaborative jazz album by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, released in 2014. The album features classic jazz standards performed by the duo, showcasing Gaga’s versatility as an artist beyond her pop persona.

3. What Ontario-born singer won the Icon Award at the 2023 Juno Awards?

Answer: Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne won the Icon Award at the 2023 Junos. The award is given for contributions and influence on Canadian music every year.

4. What Artist is starring in the 2024 film Argylle?

Answer: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa landed the role in the upcoming movie Argylle. She stars alongside Henry Cavil and John Cena (to name a couple).

It’s not Dua Lipa’s first time acting either. This will mark a second appearance on the big screen with her first appearance being in Barbie.

5. What American Musician was a runner-up in the 32nd season of Dancing With The Stars?

Answer: Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz was a fan favorite to the finals of Dancing with the Star’s 32nd season.

Jason and his professional dance partner finished the show as runners-up. But, he still calls it one of the coolest things he’s ever done.

6. What Canadian band debuted with a song about being denied permission to get engaged?

Answer: Magic

“Magic” is a Canadian Reggae band that started in 2012. They found success with their debut single Rude. The song is about a young man asking permission to propose to his girlfriend but getting rejected by her father.

7. What pop icon holds the record for most Grammy Awards Won by a Female Artist?

Answer: Beyoncé

With 32 Grammy Awards to her name, Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist. Known for her groundbreaking performances and empowering anthems, Beyoncé has solidified her status as one of the greatest pop icons of all time.

8. Which artist was nominated for a Golden Globe for their original song in the Barbie soundtrack?

Answer: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has had a lot on the go, filming her movies, Barbie and Argylle, and recording her new album coming out later this year. We don’t know where she finds the time.

The nomination for Best Original Song at this year’s Golden Globe Awards was for her song “Dance the Night”. Dua didn’t win the award but won our hearts with the song.

9. Which famous singer will be in the Wicked Movie coming out later this year?

Answer: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is taking the lead role of Glinda the Good Witch in the anticipated release of Wicked. She stars alongside Cynthia Erivo (The Wicked Witch).

When filming ended, Ariana and Cynthia got matching tattoos of song lyrics from the movie. Solidifying their friendship for years to come. Wicked is set to release in late November this year.

10. Who was the original singer “I Will Always Love You?”

Answer: Dolly Parton

Whitney Houston famously sang “I Will Always Love You,” originally written by Dolly Parton. Houston’s rendition of the song, featured in the film “The Bodyguard,” became one of the best-selling singles of all time and solidified her status as one of the greatest vocalists in music history.

11. What artist who appeared at the 2024 Super Bowl was also a judge on The Voice?

Answer: Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys made an appearance at Usher’s 2024 Halftime Show and was also a judge on the singing competition show The Voice. As a coach on the show, Keys shared her expertise and mentored aspiring singers, showcasing her talent and passion for nurturing the next generation of artists.

12. Which singer starred in the film Crossroads and contributed several songs to its soundtrack?

Answer: Britney Spears

Britney Spears starred in the film “Crossroads” and contributed several songs to its soundtrack. The film marked Spears’ acting debut and featured her performing tracks like “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” showcasing her versatility as both a singer and actress.

13. Which album tied Michael Jackson’s record for the most number one singles from a single album?

Answer: Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

Katy Perry released the album “Teenage Dream,” which tied Michael Jackson’s record for the most number one singles from a single album. Hits like “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Firework” dominated the charts, solidifying Perry’s status as a pop powerhouse.

14. Which pop star’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?

Answer: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is known for her avant-garde fashion sense and boundary-pushing music. With hits like “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” and “Poker Face,” Gaga has become a cultural icon.

15. Which Canadian singer-songwriter released the hit single “Home” in 2005?

Answer: Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé rose to fame with his smooth vocals and classic renditions of jazz standards and pop hits. His single “Home,” released in 2005, became a chart-topping success and solidified his status as one of the leading male adult contemporary artists of his generation.

16. Who is the lead vocalist of the band Coldplay?

Answer: Chris Martin

Chris Martin serves as the lead vocalist, pianist, and primary songwriter of the British band Coldplay. Known for his distinctive voice and introspective lyrics, Martin has been a driving force behind Coldplay’s success, with hits like “Yellow,” “Clocks,” and “Viva la Vida” becoming staples of the adult contemporary genre.

17. Who is known as the “King of Pop”?

Answer: Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, often referred to as the “King of Pop,” revolutionized the music industry with his innovative dance moves and iconic music videos. His album “Thriller,” released in 1982, remains the best-selling album of all time, featuring hits like “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” that solidified Jackson’s status as a global superstar.

Get Your Music Trivia Fix

Do you know as much as you thought you did? Or did this music trivia stump you?

However well you did, we hope you had a good time!

Music trivia is a delightful pursuit that entertains, educates, and inspires in equal measure. It celebrates the universal language of music while fostering connections, sparking curiosity, and bringing people together in a shared celebration of the songs and artists that soundtrack our lives. So next time you find yourself immersed in a music trivia game or quiz, remember the magic it brings – and let the music play on!