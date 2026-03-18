🍷 Bring Your Own Booze in Barrie? Not So Fast…

If you were picturing yourself strolling along Barrie’s waterfront this summer, sipping your favourite Pinot like you’re on a European vacation… pump the brakes, friend. This isn’t Tuscany, it’s Kempenfelt Bay. 😅

A new move from the Ontario government is opening the door for “bring-your-own booze” at certain outdoor events. Sounds dreamy, right? Lawn chairs, sunshine, and your go-to wine without festival markups? But before you pack a cooler for Kempenfest, there’s a bit of a buzzkill twist.

RELATED: Jamie Fine to Headline Kempenfest 2026 on Barrie’s Waterfront

🍺 What’s Actually Changing?

The province is expanding permits that allow people (19+) to bring their own alcohol to designated outdoor events like:

Farmers’ markets

Outdoor movie nights

Art shows

Neighbourhood festivals

The goal? Boost tourism, help local events thrive, and maybe save you from paying $11 for a plastic cup of something “mysteriously light.”

Starting April 30, 2026, event organizers can apply for these permits through the AGCO. Municipalities will also need to approve bylaws and decide which events qualify.

🗣️ The Province’s Take

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey says the new rules are all about flexibility and affordability.

The idea is that BYOB events could:

Save attendees money

Lower costs for organizers

Give local tourism a little boost

Which sounds great… unless you’re the one selling the drinks.

🍹 The Bottom Line

So yes, Ontario is loosening the rules. But in Barrie, don’t expect to casually wander into Kempenfest with a bottle of rosé tucked under your arm anytime soon.

For now, it looks like if you want a drink by the waterfront, you’ll still be lining up at the beer tent… or making a strategic patio stop downtown.

Either way, it’s still summer in Barrie. And let’s be honest, everything tastes better by the lake anyway. 🌊🍻

For now, “Guess it’s still BYOB… Buy Your Own Beer at the tent.” 🍺😄