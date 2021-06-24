Britney Asks The Judge To End Her Conservatorship!

Spears says, ‘I’m traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep’. Spears told the court that she’s been forced on birth control and she is restricted from removing the IUD in her body. Spears also told the court that under this conservatorship, she is not allowed to get married.

Finally, we hear Britney’s traumatic side of the story.

Britney Spears just said in court that the people running her conservatorship won’t let her take her IUD out so she can have another baby — Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) June 23, 2021

Brit appeared virtually in court Wednesday, asking that her testimony remain open to the public saying, “they’ve done a pretty good job exploiting my life.” The singer finally shared her side of the story after 13 years of the Jamie Spears-run conservatorship.

Britney explains that she’s been given Lithium for the past eight years and that it’s a strong drug. Brit also explains that she didn’t know that she could petition the court. She was advised by an appointed lawyer to not share details of the abuse that she has sustained throughout her conservatorship.

She said, “All I want is to own my money… and for this to end… and for my boyfriend to be able to f***ing drive me in his car. And honestly…. I want to be able to sue my family.”

We are now all anxiously awaiting the judge’s decision!