Britney Spears And Her Father Settle Legal Dispute 

The dispute was over her conservatorship which was terminated in November 2021.

More than two years after the termination of her conservatorship, Britney Spears has finally settled a lingering dispute with her father, Jamie Spears, over legal fees.

One month after Brit’s conservatorship ended, her father filed court documents requesting that Britney’s estate pay for his attorney fees as well as “ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate.”

He was seeking “more than $2 million in fees to multiple law firms he had hired” while acting as Britney’s conservator in addition to his legal fees, according to reports. Their settlement means that they will avoid having to take the case to trial, which the outlet noted was set to start in May.

In the years since her conservatorship came to an end, Britney has released new music with Will.i.am and Elton John. Once Upon a One More Time, a fairy-tale jukebox musical featuring her songs opened on Broadway in 2023. She also released her memoir, The Woman in Me, last fall.