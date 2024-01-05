Britney Spears Announces That She Will Never Return To The Music Industry

Brit made this shocking announcement as rumours have been swirling that she was preparing to release a new album. Brit calls this rumour “Trash.”

After Page Six published a story claiming Spears was eyeing collaborations with Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for a new record, the pop star slammed the report in an Instagram post, telling fans that she was retiring from the music business.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry,” Spears wrote in a message that was accompanied by the Italian Renaissance painting Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist.

In her post, Brit also revealed that she enjoys the writing process way better and that she has written 20 songs for other people in the past two years…Brit says she enjoys being a ghostwriter way better.

Let’s hope we still get little gems from Brit in the future…In 2022, she released a duet with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, that spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Spears also collaborated with will.i.am on last year’s Mind Your Business.