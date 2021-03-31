Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence After Release Of “Framing Britney Spears” Doc

Tuesday, Britney released a statement following the release a few weeks ago of the FX/New York Times documentary, “Framing Britney Spears.”

The documentary highlights the star’s rise to fame as well as the conservatorship battle over her estate and the #FreeBritney movement that was started by fans.

Brit took to Instagram to say…“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.” She added, “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Brit posted a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy,” writing that it was her way of being able to feel “wild and human and alive.”