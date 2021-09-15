Britney Spears Deletes Her Instagram

Just two days after posting to Instagram that she was engaged to a long-time boyfriend, all traces of Spears are gone from the gram….

A source close to the singer says that “it was her decision” to delete the account and that it has been something she’s “wanted to do for a while.”

Spears is just two weeks away from her court hearing that could determine whether or not she remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.

Earlier this month her father filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship citing his daughter’s two emotional testimonies over the summer in which she said that she wanted her freedom back.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 29.