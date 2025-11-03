Britney Spears Deletes Instagram After Kevin Federline’s Memoir Sparks New Drama

Britney Spears has once again vanished from Instagram — and this time, it comes after a fresh wave of drama involving ex-husband Kevin Federline and his new tell-all memoir.

Fans noticed on November 2 that Britney’s profile had suddenly disappeared, showing up as unavailable.

The move follows a string of emotional posts and videos she shared earlier in the week, including a clip where she appeared with bruises and bandages, claiming she “fell down the stairs.” She also called out Kevin directly, writing, “The constant gaslighting from my ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting.”

Kevin’s book, You Thought You Knew, includes several personal claims about his marriage to Britney and their family life — claims Britney has strongly rejected. On X, she called the memoir “extremely hurtful” and accused Kevin of profiting from her pain yet again.

At this point, we all just want Britney to have peace, a password-protected account, and a drama-free 2025. ❤️