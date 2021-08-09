Britney Spears Drama Becomes A Porno Parody

This doesn’t seem right. According to reports, there is a new porn parody coming- hoping to make bank on Britney’s trials and tribulations.

Britney has been battling her father to release her from her conservatorship which she has been under since 2008.

According to the Daily Star, the x-rated video is part of a series that has been creating parodies about the “Free Britney” movement.

The tabloid reports that super fan Ziggy Star breaks into the superstar’s California home to try and save her, but her dad has the fan thrown out.

The role of Britney is played by porn star Kenzie Taylor while her parents are played by porn legends Jack Vegas, and Jessica Ryan.