Britney Spears Has Filed Court Documents Requesting An End To Her Conservatorship!

Both Brit’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and Father Jamie Spears agree that there is no need for anyone to be responsible for Britney’s financial decisions and wellbeing anymore!

The paperwork has been formally filed calling for the termination of the 13-year-old control on Brit’s life. Britney and her father will be in court next week regarding the matter.

Until this matter is resolved, a new Netflix documentary called Britney vs Spears is coming! The Streaming service released a trailer! You can start to stream the new documentary on September 28th.