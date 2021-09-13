Britney Spears Is Engaged To Boyfriend Sam Asghari!

It was Asghari’s talent manager that confirmed that I one-of-a-kind ring had been designed for Britney Spears leading to speculation that an engagement would soon be announced.

According to the Toronto Sun, Asghari reportedly proposed at Spears’ home in Los Angeles with the 4-karat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, enhanced with a floating solitaire design. Sources claim the ring has ‘Lioness’ – Asghari’s nickname for Spears – engraved inside the band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)



Due to Britney’s conservatorship, her past relationships had not been able to proceed or develop. “Even though they have wanted to take the next step for a while now, Britney and Sam know it would be so much easier to do if she weren’t under the restraints she’s under,” the source told Page Six, “but things are steadily progressing toward an engagement, that’s for sure.”

Last week, Brit’s father asked the judge to overturn the conservatorship. The courts will hear the matter at the end of September.

During testimony back in June, Britney told the court she wanted to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but the conservatorship wouldn’t allow it.