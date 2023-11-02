Britney Spears’ Memoir Sells A Million Copies During First Week of Release!

Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week. Not quite as big as Prince Harry’s memoir! Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” which came out in January, sold 1.6 million U.S. copies in its first week.

The sales figures for Brit’s book include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks.

“The Woman in Me,” has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her rise to global fame and her ongoing struggles, including the conservatorship that for years granted her father control of much of her life and her revelation that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago.

Side Note:

Justin Timberlake was seen for the first time since Britney Spears’ memoir came out . . . with his family in Cabo San Lucas. Is this a planned vacation, or is he trying to steer clear from Britney fans?

The audio edition of “The Woman in Me,” read by Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams, appears a key factor in the book’s initial popularity. Williams’ reading of “The Woman in Me” has been highly acclaimed, and according to Gallery, is the fastest-selling audio release in the company’s history.

Speaking of Britney, she got pulled over for crossing the double yellow line and claimed it was because she had to pee really bad.