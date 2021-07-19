Britney Spears Says She Won’t Sing As Long As Her Father Is In Charge Of Her Conservatorship

Brit announced that she would not sing as long as her father was involved in her business.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” Brit announced!

Brit also made it clear that she’d much rather share videos from her living room than hit a Vegas stage as long as her father is in control of her life.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has sole control of his daughter’s $60 million estate under the court-appointed conservatorship that he set up in 2008.

Brit is finally making progress in the fight for her financial freedom after a judge allowed her to hire her own lawyer to represent her in a bid to stop the conservatorship.

The next court hearing is on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles.