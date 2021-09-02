Britney Spears Won’t Face Charges Over Fight With Housekeeper

A woman who works for Britney accused her of battery after they reportedly clashed over how she was treating Brit’s dog.

Britney’s lawyer says this was nothing more than feeding into the tabloid world. The argument involved a cellphone and the housekeeper took it too far according to Brit’s lawyer.

Britney’s now ex-longtime housekeeper claimed the singer slapped a phone out of her hands during a row about the pets. She called the cops and later filed a police report, prompting Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies to launch an investigation.