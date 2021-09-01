Britney’s Dad Won’t Step Down Without A Payout

Britney Spears’ new lawyer says that Jamie Spears should step down immediately and without conditions from his role as conservator of her estate.

Brit’s legal council, Mathew Rosengart says that the pop star’s dad is trying to get a payment of $2 million for his own lawyer fees before he steps away.

Jamie Spears said for the first time earlier this month that he would relinquish control of his daughter’s $60 million estates because he did not believe that a public battle would be in her best interests. But first, he wants his bills paid.

Under conservatorship rules, Britney Spears pays for all costs incurred by her and others.

The next court hearing in the case will be on September 29th!