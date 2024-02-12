BROCCOLI-INFUSED CHOCOLATE

Chocolate infused with broccoli is now a thing that exists. A broccoli grower in the U.K. called Tenderstem partnered with a chocolate company for it.

They’re calling them “Tender-Choc“, even though “Broc-Choc” was right there for the taking.

Each box has nine pieces of dark chocolate filled with a blend of cream and puréed broccoli. But sadly, or thankfully, you can’t buy them. They only made a limited number of boxes, and just people in the U.K. can enter to win them.

If you want to try something similar? How about this dish…