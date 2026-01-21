Brooklyn Beckham Goes Public With Family Rift, Accusing Parents of Putting Brand Before Family

The famously polished Beckham image has cracked, and this time it’s not about football or fashion.

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly accused his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, of prioritizing branding and public image over genuine family relationships, alleging they even tried to sabotage his marriage.

In a series of lengthy Instagram Stories, Brooklyn claimed his parents have controlled the family narrative for as long as he can remember.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he wrote, describing what he called “performative social media posts” and “inauthentic relationships” that came with growing up in one of the world’s most recognizable families.

Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022. Much of his frustration appears tied to their lavish wedding in Florida, which has long been rumoured to be a source of tension between the Beckhams and the Peltz family.

Among the most pointed accusations: Brooklyn claimed Victoria Beckham backed out at the last minute from designing Nicola’s wedding dress. He also alleged that his mother “hijacked” the couple’s planned first dance when Marc Anthony performed at the reception.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” Brooklyn wrote, adding that he felt “uncomfortable and humiliated” during what was supposed to be a private moment with his wife.

Brooklyn also claimed that, before the wedding, his parents repeatedly pressured him to sign away the rights to his name, though he did not provide specific details.

The posts ended with a blunt declaration:

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

David Beckham has not directly responded to the allegations. Appearing Tuesday on CNBC while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, he made only a general comment, saying children make mistakes on social media and should be allowed to do so.

David and Victoria Beckham, married since 1999, share three other children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

For a family that built a global empire on unity, style, and carefully curated moments, the very public nature of this fallout feels especially jarring. And while the Beckhams have weathered headlines before, this one cuts closer to home — proving that even the most polished brands can’t always contain real family fractures.