Bruce Springsteen Postpones Two Shows Due To Illness!

Maybe it's a summer cold!

By Dirt/Divas

Bruce Springsteen is taking some time to rest and putting off two concert dates.

A message posted to the musician’s social media on Wednesday states he had “taken ill.”

The message continued to say that the Boss’ concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Friday “have been postponed,” and that his team is “working on rescheduling the dates.”

Springsteen and his E Street Band have been on tour this year, starting in the US from February to April. They then travelled to Europe, with stops in France, Italy, Germany, Zurich, Birmingham, Oslo, London, Vienna, Munich, England and more.

Bruce Springsteen Has Sold His Song Catalogue To Sony In $500M Deal

The tour came back to the United States this month, where they played Wrigley Field in Chicago last week before taking this hiatus. They are next scheduled to play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 24.

The Boss plays Toronto on November 14th and 16th…

