Bruce Springsteen Has Sold His Song Catalogue To Sony In $500M Deal

By Dirt/Divas

Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million.

 

 

The sale will give Sony ownership of the boss’s entire catalogue, including 15-times platinum album ‘Born In The U.S.A’ and five-times platinum ‘The River.”

 

 

It is the latest in a string of catalogue deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young.

