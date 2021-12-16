Bruce Springsteen Has Sold His Song Catalogue To Sony In $500M Deal
What a payday!
Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million.
The sale will give Sony ownership of the boss’s entire catalogue, including 15-times platinum album ‘Born In The U.S.A’ and five-times platinum ‘The River.”
Related: The Most Hated Bands According To Science…
It is the latest in a string of catalogue deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young.