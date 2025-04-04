Bruce Springsteen Is Releasing 7 ‘Lost Albums’ – With 80 New Songs! 🎸🔥

Bruce Springsteen fans, get ready—The Boss is opening up the vault!

Springsteen just announced “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” a massive seven-album collection packed with over 80 never-before-heard songs from his decades-long career. The collection drops on June 27 and includes tracks written between 1983 and 2018.

According to Springsteen, he wrapped up everything in his “vault” during the pandemic, and now fans get to experience it all.

The albums will showcase a variety of sounds, from his classic drum loops and synth vibes to country-inspired melodies and even orchestral arrangements.

In the meantime, Springsteen is heading to Europe with the E Street Band, kicking off in Manchester this May and wrapping up in Milan in July.

Are you excited about this massive release? Which era of The Boss is your favourite? 🎶