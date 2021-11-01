Bryan Adams Test Positive For COVID-19 And Forced To Bail Out Of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance!

Adams is fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing any symptoms, according to his management team.

Adams was scheduled to perform “It’s Only Love” which is a duet he recorded with Tina Turner in honour of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Keith Urban and H.E.R. performed the 1984 hit song instead.

Turner had previously joined the Hall of Fame in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner, but this year was inducted as a solo artist.

The 2021 class also includes Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren.