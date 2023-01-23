BTS and Billie Eilish Songs Are The Best Music to Fall Asleep To, According To Science 

Researchers analyzed more than 225,000 tracks on Spotify to find the top sleep songs.

Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark analyzed 225,626 tracks from 985 Spotify playlists that relate to sleep. The group then used the audio streaming platform’s software to compare sleep songs and general music.

The research found that sleep music tends to be quieter and slower and features acoustic instruments. Researchers were able to identify six categories of music that people fall asleep to.

While three categories included songs with typical sleep music, the other categories featured louder and more energetic music. Some of the tracks were popular songs like “Dynamite” by K-pop group BTS and “lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid.

The study can both inform the clinical use of music and advance our understanding of how music is used to regulate human behaviour in everyday life,” the team behind the study added.

In all, the study found there is no “one-size-fits-all” for the music people listen to when they fall asleep.