BTS Confirms March Comeback and the Internet Is Officially Unwell

Clear your calendars and emotionally prepare your group chats. BTS is officially coming back.

After nearly four long years away, the global K-pop superstars announced they’ll return on March 20, 2026, officially ending their hiatus and sending fans into immediate meltdown mode.

The comeback date was confirmed by their label, BigHit Music, in a brief but powerful message shared on social media. Translation: chaos, joy, tears.

Why the Hiatus Took So Long

All seven members — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — stepped away to complete South Korea’s mandatory military service. With that chapter now closed, BTS is finally ready to reunite as a full group.

Last summer, they hinted that something big was coming, teasing both a world tour and a new album slated for spring 2026. They also revealed they’d start working on new music in July 2025, which fans have been tracking like a federal investigation.

Their First New Album in Years

The upcoming release will be BTS’s first new album since:

Proof (2022)

(2022) BTS, the Best (2021)

(2021) Be (2020)

Yes, it’s been that long. Yes, everyone has aged emotionally since then.

The Bottom Line

March 20 can’t come fast enough. BTS is back, ARMY is ready, and 2026 is already shaping up to be loud, dramatic, and very playlist-heavy.

Start stretching your vocal cords now. You’re going to be singing along whether you mean to or not. 💜🎶